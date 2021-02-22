UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 85.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $22,701.86 and $28.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.