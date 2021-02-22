UniLend One Day Volume Reaches $2.65 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003596 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $27.14 million and $2.65 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00057696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.54 or 0.00736390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00040579 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00025044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061620 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00038328 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

