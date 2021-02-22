United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 5.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 22,830,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 20,022,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,174,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.