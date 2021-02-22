United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $196.00 at Credit Suisse Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $174.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $177.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

