Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Insider Sells $258,400.00 in Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Universal stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

