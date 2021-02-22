Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,136,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

