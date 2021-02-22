Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $6.30 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $62.96 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00011917 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00746069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00058723 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00037629 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

