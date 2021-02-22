US Bancorp DE Acquires 400 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after purchasing an additional 630,329 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,934,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,941,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of CSII opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

