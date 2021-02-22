US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 224.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $888,000.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

