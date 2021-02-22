US Bancorp DE Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $31,384,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 104,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

