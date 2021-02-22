US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,487,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in América Móvil by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in América Móvil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in América Móvil by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 234,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in América Móvil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 925,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

