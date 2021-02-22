USDK (USDK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202.49 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $202.49 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00502924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00067728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00091182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00439324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00028037 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

