Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Utah Medical Products and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.92 $14.73 million N/A N/A Atrion $155.07 million 7.53 $36.76 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.97% 11.48% 10.54% Atrion 21.90% 13.90% 12.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atrion pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atrion has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Atrion beats Utah Medical Products on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; NUTRI-CATH, a feeding device; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides Filshie Clip system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants and manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

