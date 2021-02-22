Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $310.74

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $310.74 and last traded at $310.65, with a volume of 5351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

