Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.40. 61,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,834. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.