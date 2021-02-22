Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. 336,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

