Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $373.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.43. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

