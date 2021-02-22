Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.38. 204,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

