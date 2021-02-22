Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $82.63. 4,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

