Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.05. 6,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,555. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

