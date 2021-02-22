Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.33. 9,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.