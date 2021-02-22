Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $97.32. 26,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $99.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

