Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $125.23.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.