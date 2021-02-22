Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 5,893 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $356.65. 125,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,569. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

