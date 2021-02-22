Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,329. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

