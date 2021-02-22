Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

