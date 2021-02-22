Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 189,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 643,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.