Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERO shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.