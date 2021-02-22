VEREIT (VER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VER opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

