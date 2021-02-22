VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. JustInvest LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 20.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in VeriSign by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $197.95 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,904 shares of company stock worth $8,397,133. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

