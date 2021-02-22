Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 689,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 852,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

VERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 3.55.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $2,966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,006,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

