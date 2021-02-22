Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 13%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 4,324,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,555,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.