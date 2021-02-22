Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of VERU opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 293.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 182,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

