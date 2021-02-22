Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Up 10.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.70. 184,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 166,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Specifically, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $872.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Viad by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Viad by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

