Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of QCRH opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $654.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

