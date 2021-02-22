Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SP Plus worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 22.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SP Plus by 78.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 92,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

