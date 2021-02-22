Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,927 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 190.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 55.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CMPR stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

