Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,221 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The First Bancshares by 467.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FBMS opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $701.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

