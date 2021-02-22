Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,868,985 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,868,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 14.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period.

VER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE VER opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

