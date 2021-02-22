Vid Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $53,436.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,529,609 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation. The official website for Vid is vid.camera.

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.