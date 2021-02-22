Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $111.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,642. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

