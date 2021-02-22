Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 737 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 60,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 956,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.