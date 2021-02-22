Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.00 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

