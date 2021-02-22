Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $598.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $531.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.