Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $290.01 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $293.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.10 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

