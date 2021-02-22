Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $246.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

