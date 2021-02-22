Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Analysts expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to announce $5.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $3.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $9.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.25 million, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viela Bio.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIE shares. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 601.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Viela Bio by 106.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Viela Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viela Bio by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viela Bio by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 705,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

