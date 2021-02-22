Viridian Ria LLC Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 90,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

