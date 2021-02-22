Viridian Ria LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 230.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 128,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

