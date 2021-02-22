Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $28.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $247.00 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $263.01. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.49.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

